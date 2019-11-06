T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,972 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.87. 233,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

