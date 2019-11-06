Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 141,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.02. 395,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,169. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

