Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,185,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.68. 15,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $115.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

