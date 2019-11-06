Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,173 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,253 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,915,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,985,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $569,573,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,727,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 150,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,104 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $193,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

