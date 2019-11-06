Synovus Financial Corp Has $9.63 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

NYSE C traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,572,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,233,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.