Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,768 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,615 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,007,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,116,000 after purchasing an additional 714,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,257,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,978,000 after purchasing an additional 541,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

