Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Down 22.7% After Earnings Miss

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s stock price dropped 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.87, approximately 2,679,121 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 602% from the average daily volume of 381,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.89% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. The business had revenue of $52.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Synchronoss Technologies’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CMO Mary P. Clark sold 4,500 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $37,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $271.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

