Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.36 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYKE. ValuEngine cut Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti dropped their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. 5,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,440. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $37.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

