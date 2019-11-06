Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

