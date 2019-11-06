Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
