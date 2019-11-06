Swipe (SXP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28.29 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Swipe has a total market cap of $67.27 million and $28.29 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00011749 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00216573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.01481311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

