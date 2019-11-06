Swarm City Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $229.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $649,707.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

