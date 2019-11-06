Svb Leerink Weighs in on ArQule, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of ArQule in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for ArQule’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. ArQule has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 2.31.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ArQule by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 709,259 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ArQule by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 239,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

