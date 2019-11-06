Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Trading Down 2.3%

Surge Components Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRS) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.15, 16,035 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 422% from the average session volume of 3,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Surge Components from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 42.53%.

About Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS)

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

