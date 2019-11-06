SunTrust Banks Increases Davita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $72.00

Davita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

DVA traded up $7.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.52. The stock had a trading volume of 280,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Davita will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 3.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 187,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 33.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

