SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RUBI. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:RUBI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 237,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,317. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $450.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $117,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $339,625. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

