SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.66%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of SXC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,978. The company has a market capitalization of $563.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

In related news, Director John W. Rowe purchased 15,974 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $94,406.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

