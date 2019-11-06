Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY19 guidance to $1.23-1.26 EPS.

INN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

INN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 397,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.