Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE INN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.50. 820,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,900. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 397,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 132.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

