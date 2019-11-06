Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) & CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (OTCMKTS:EBR) Critical Contrast

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $151.90 million 0.38 -$7.75 million N/A N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 1.95 $3.30 billion N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Summer Energy does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Summer Energy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -5.55% -69.45% -15.36% CENTRAIS ELETRI/S N/A 23.85% 7.29%

Risk & Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats Summer Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

