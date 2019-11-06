Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $75,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.5% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $51,383.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,209 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,107.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $30,102,336.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,571,861.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,524 shares of company stock valued at $32,186,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.14. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.99 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

