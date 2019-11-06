Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,248,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,587 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $66,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 110,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Invitation Homes by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 404,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 97,674 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,464 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,684,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,830.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 226.09%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

