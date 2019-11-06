Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 320,799 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,011,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 320,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $69,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

HST stock remained flat at $$17.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,272,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,026. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

