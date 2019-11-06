Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $64.48 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $64,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.38.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $7.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.17. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $263.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

