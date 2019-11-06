Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,338 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $61,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $52,719.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,616,471.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEN stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. 205,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

