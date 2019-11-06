Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Studio City International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of MSC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 11,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.12%.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

