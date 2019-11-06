Strs Ohio Sells 5,500 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 97,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,176. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,804,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $165,333.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,986,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

