Strs Ohio Purchases 953 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,347,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after buying an additional 423,847 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in OneMain by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 319,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in OneMain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 800,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

