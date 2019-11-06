Strs Ohio Purchases 6,900 Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 132.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mercantil Bank were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mercantil Bank by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. 550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.72 million and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.