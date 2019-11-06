Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 152.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 36,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,501. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

