Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) VP Rolando Guillot Sells 6,000 Shares

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $523,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strattec Security Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Strattec Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

