Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.
Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.98. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
