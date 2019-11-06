Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.98. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 33.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $832,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

