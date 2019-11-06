Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Axon Enterprise Put Options (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,299% compared to the average volume of 143 put options.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at $452,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 788.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,348,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858,554 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,873,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2,113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,991,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 236,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,842,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.