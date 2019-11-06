Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,211 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,256% compared to the average volume of 163 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $305,984.32. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 294,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,780.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 439,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,482 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 240,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $791.34 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.66. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

