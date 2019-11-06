Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,211 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,256% compared to the average volume of 163 put options.
Several research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
In related news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $305,984.32. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 294,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,780.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $791.34 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.66. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.59.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.