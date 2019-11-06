Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,517 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,391% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.
AVTR opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Avantor has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $19.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $3,188,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $5,813,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
