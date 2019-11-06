Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,517 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,391% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Avantor has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $19.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $3,188,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $5,813,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.