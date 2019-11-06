Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Brighthouse Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,393 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,470% compared to the average volume of 132 call options.

BHF opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,748.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Conor Murphy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,783.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $991,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

