Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 6th (AIR, CCK, CI, CNST, CS, DUE, FIVN, FNTN, GWPH, HCKT)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 6th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($162.79) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI)

had its target price increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $205.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $40.00.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €26.90 ($31.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $62.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.70 ($27.56) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $222.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $210.00 to $170.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $230.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €608.00 ($706.98) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $181.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $48.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $480.00 to $430.00.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $43.00 to $51.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $155.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

