Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 47,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,353,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 478,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000.

VGK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 155,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,801. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

