Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $54,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,523,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,920,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 275.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 815,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,694,000 after buying an additional 598,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $26,115,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.35.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,476. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,155 shares of company stock valued at $39,141,043. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

