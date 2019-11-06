Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,818,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 121,925 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,021,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,105,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.