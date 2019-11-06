Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,240. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $15.82.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

