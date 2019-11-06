Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,292 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 214,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 511,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,627 shares of company stock worth $986,004. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. DA Davidson cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 483,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

