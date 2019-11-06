STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) Shares Up 0.8%

STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.50, 2,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88.

STEUBEN TR CO H/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBHO)

Steuben Trust Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Steuben Trust Company which offers financial and banking services to individuals and businesses primarily in Steuben, Allegany, Livingston, Monroe and Wyoming counties in New York State. Steuben Trust Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Hornell, New York.

