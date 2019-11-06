Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
STML has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.
NASDAQ STML traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,270. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $470.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.35. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.
Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.
