Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

STML has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ STML traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,270. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $470.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.35. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

