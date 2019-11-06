State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 29,212 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,212 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 44,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 308,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.70. 406,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.91. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $97.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.21.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

