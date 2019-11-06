State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys Shares of 447,996 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,988,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,467,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,569,000 after buying an additional 1,180,860 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,063,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,926,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 860,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. 298,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

