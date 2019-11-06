State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 12,189 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,551,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of OGS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. 10,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,751. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

