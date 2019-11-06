State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 1,611 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $99,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $441,083.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,363. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $158.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,920. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $120.89 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.40.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

