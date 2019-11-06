State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.81 Million Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Q2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Q2 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.15. 514,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,249. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.19 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $9,447,146.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,966.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Odus Edward Wittenburg, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,914,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,562.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,326 shares of company stock worth $21,984,172 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

