State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Appian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 603,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Appian by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Appian by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. 39,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,072. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.99. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,270.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 15,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,113 shares of company stock valued at $32,662,886 over the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.16.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

