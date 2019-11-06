State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 86,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $46,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,606 shares of company stock worth $760,211 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 407,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,682. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

